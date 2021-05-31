Teen, 23-year-old man sent to hospital after Chesapeake shooting

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - A teen and one man are in the hospital after a shooting took place Monday afternoon.

Police say at 5:12 p.m., they responded to the 3100 block of Sir Kay Ct., for reports of gunshots heard in the area.

When police arrived on scene, they say they found a 16-year old male and a 23-year-old man who had both been shot. They were immediately taken to a local hospital for further treatment for their non-life-threatening injuries.

There is no other information or suspect description at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, leave a tip online at P3TIPS.COM, or on their mobile phone at P3TIPS in the APP store. Callers are never asked to give their name or required to testify in court. If a caller's tip leads to an arrest, they could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1000.

