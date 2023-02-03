Teen admits to killing North Carolina man initially reported missing: Sheriff

AHOSKIE, N.C. — A 17-year-old has been charged with murder after law enforcement in North Carolina said he admitted to killing a man who had initially been reported missing.

The case involves Stacey Mabine, 49, of Murfreesboro, who was reported missing on Jan. 25.

According to a press release from Hertford County Sheriff Dexter Hayes, deputies began their investigation by going to a home in the 1100 block of Benthall Bridge Road in Ahoskie. They spoke with the homeowner, Norman White and Charita Cherry, Mabine's girlfriend.

Deputies said Cherry's and White's statements weren't quite matching up when it came to Mabine and the last time anyone saw him.

Eventually, a 17-year-old male confessed to killing Mabine, Sheriff Hayes said.

A cadaver dog found human remains at the property. The identification of those remains is still pending, the sheriff said.

The teen was charged with murder, the sheriff said. He was being held at the Pitt County Juvenile Detention Center without bond.

White was charged with two felonies including concealment of death and accessory after the fact, the sheriff said. He was being held on a $300,000 secured bond. Cherry was charged with accessory after the fact. She was held on a $150,000 bond. White and Cherry were being held at the Hertford County Detention Center. They had a court appearance on Jan. 31.

All three suspects resided at the same address on Benthall Bridge Road, the sheriff said.

An investigation is still underway.