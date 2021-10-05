Teen arrested after commercial armed robbery in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. - An 18-year-old was arrested following the investigation of a commercial armed robbery that happened on Monday.

Jerry Jeremiah Jones, of Suffolk, was arrested on charges including Robbery, Receipt of Stolen Firearm, and Use or Display Firearm in Commission of Felony.

According to emergency communications, the robbery occurred at the Family Dollar located in the 500 block of East Constance Road at approximately 3:00 p.m.

Investigations showed that the cashier was robbed of an undetermined amount of currency after the suspect lifted his shirt to display a handgun.

The suspect fled the business and was seen getting into the back seat of a black SUV by a juvenile female.

Police saw the vehicle a short time after the incident in the Wilroy Road area and initiated a traffic stop which lead to their arrest.

The 16-year-old female driver was released to the custody of her parents.

The investigation is still ongoing and additional charges may be filed.