Teen arrested after his mother is killed in 'accidental' shooting in Virginia: Sources

HOPEWELL, Va. — A 19-year-old man has been arrested in what police are calling an "accidental" shooting that left his mother dead in Hopewell Saturday afternoon.

Officers were called to the 2000 block of Danville Street for report of a person shot just before 3:30 p.m., according to Lt. Jacquita Allen with Hopewell Police.

When police arrived, they found 46-year-old Charmel Dawn Mason, of Hopewell, suffering from a fatal gunshot wound, Allen said.

Officers arrested Benjamin Tyler Mason, of Hopewell, and charged him with misdemeanor reckless handling of a firearm.

Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett the teen picked up the gun and that it fired accidentally.

Sources told Burkett that two children were also in the home at the time of the shooting. They were not hurt.

The 19-year-old is being held without bond at the Riverside Regional Jail, according to Allen.

"Members of the Hopewell Police Department Criminal Investigation Unit have initiated an investigation into this incident," Allen wrote.

The Hopewell Police Department is asking anyone who may have any information about the case to call the Hopewell Criminal Investigations Unit at 804-541-2284. If you wish to remain anonymous, call the Hopewell Prince George Crime Solvers hotline in Hopewell at 804-541-2202 or provide a tip using the P3tips mobile app.

