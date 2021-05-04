Teen arrested following multiple carjacking incidents in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. - Suffolk Police have arrested a teen following a carjacking and subsequent vehicle pursuit that took place Tuesday morning.

Officials were called at 10:28 a.m. for a report that a person stole a vehicle at gunpoint in the 400 block of Bank Street. Police say there were no injuries.

A witness was able to provide a vehicle and subject description to police and a pursuit ensued.

The pursuit eventually ended on Interstate 64 in Chesapeake near the Military Highway exit. After stopping the vehicle, a teen attempted to run from the police and was quickly apprehended. According to officials, a gun was also recovered.

A 16-year-old teen from Suffolk was taken into custody.

Following their investigations, the teen was also charged with multiple other recent carjacking incidents, including one on April 22 that occurred at 12:20 p.m. in the 100 block of Maury Place; another on May 1, at 9:07 p.m. in the 1100 block of Fairgrounds Lane; and another on May 2, at 11:19 a.m. in the 200 block of Spruce Street.

Police say a firearm was also brandished in each of these carjacking incidents, and no victims were injured.

The teen is now facing multiple charges, including four counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, four counts of armed robbery, four counts of grand larceny, and five counts of possession of a stolen vehicle.

The investigations remain ongoing at this time, and officials say additional charges may be filed.

A Detention Order has been requested, and the teen will be remanded to the custody of the Juvenile Detention Center in Chesapeake.

