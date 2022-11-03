Teen charged with murder after boy's body found in Richmond trash can

RICHMOND, Va. — A 17-year-old boy was arrested Tuesday and charged with first degree murder in connection to the death of another 17-year-old boy — whose body was found in a residential trash can two weeks ago in Richmond's East End.

Richmond Police said they arrested the Richmond teen with the help of the U.S. Marshals Regional Fugitive Task Force. The teen was also charged with use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Officers found the body after being called to a shooting on Oct. 19 at N. 23rd and Rosetta Streets around 2:30 p.m. The victim had suffered an apparent gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said they believe the shooting took place hours earlier based on the condition of the boy who was found in the trash can.

Crime Insider sources had told Jon Burkett that there may be at least two other teenagers involved in this incident.

“Detectives have worked tirelessly on this investigation since the senseless, violent incident,” said Acting Chief Rick Edwards via press release. “Their diligent efforts succeeded in identifying the suspect – and with the help of our federal partners he was located and apprehended without incident.”

CBS 6 Crime Insider Jon Burkett spoke with the victim's father after his body was found. He identified him as Tamel Durant.

Durant was a senior at Armstrong High School. His father said he had moved him to Richmond from Brooklyn during the height of the pandemic to show him there were other opportunities in the world.

“Things can't go unanswered,” Durant’s father said. “I mean they put my baby in the trash."

Anyone with further information about this homicide can call Major Crimes Detective A. Coates at 804-646-0729 or contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.