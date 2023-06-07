Teen drowned at Hampton pool: Police

Around 11:38 a.m. Tuesday, Hampton police received a call in reference to a drowning and unresponsive juvenile boy in the 800 block of Charlton Road.

When officers arrived, they began life-saving measures at the scene, which were then taken over by the Hampton Division of Fire and Rescue.

The 16-year-old boy was transported to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Police say that at this time, the death appears to be accidental.

This is an ongoing investigation.

