Teen girl dies after vehicle strikes her while attempting to cross highway in Nags Head

NAGS HEAD, N.C. - A teen has died after being struck by a vehicle while attempting to run across the highway in Nags Head on Saturday evening.

Around 7:39 p.m., a 15-year-old teen girl was visiting from Albania, a country in Central Europe. She attempted to run from the west side of the 2400 block of South Croatan Highway to the east side of the road.

When she attempted she was struck by a 2018 Chevy Colorado driven by a 65-year-old male Nags Head resident.

Three nearby off-duty EMS employees immediately started CPR and were able to restore a pulse, but officials say she later died of her injuries at The Outer Banks Hospital.

Despite the crash being under investigation still, police say speed nor alcohol are believed to be the reason for the crash. Charges are not expected to be brought against the driver.