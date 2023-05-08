Teen killed in Hatteras dune collapse identified: Family

CAPE HATTERAS, N.C. — Family has identified 17-year-old Chase Conyers as the teen that was killed on Saturday after being trapped under several feet of sand at Cape Hatteras National Seashore.

At approximately 2 p.m., Seashore law enforcement rangers responded to a 911 call regarding a teen trapped in a hole, approximately 0.10 mile east of off-road vehicle ramp 49 in Frisco.

The hole was dug in a back-dune area behind the primary dune and not visible from the beachfront, NPS officials said.

Prior to arriving on scene, family and friends went looking for Conyers, and found him buried under several feet of sand, apparently caused by portions of the adjacent dune collapsing into the hole.

Rangers worked with family members to extract Conyers while simultaneously performing CPR, according to NPS officials.

Dare County Emergency Medical Services personnel and Hatteras Island Ocean Rescue staff helped with getting Conyers from the hole and administering CPR.

First responders were unable to revive him.

Conyers's family has set up a GoFundMe to help with funeral expenses. If you'd like to donate, you can click here.