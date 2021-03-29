Teen seriously injured after being shot in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. - Hampton Police is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect(s) in connection with a shooting that seriously injured a teen Sunday evening.

Around 5:50 p.m., officials received a call in reference to a shooting that just occurred in the area of Wheatland Drive and Woodbridge Drive. When officers arrived they found a 16-year-old male victim who had been shot.

He was taken to a local hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries. Police say he is now stable.

According to the preliminary investigation, the teen was shot in the area of Doolittle Road while traveling in a vehicle.

The teen then traveled to Wheatland Drive where police were called.

The motive and circumstances surrounding this incident remain under investigation and there is no suspect information to disseminate at this time.

