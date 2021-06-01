Teen shot while walking in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. - Police are looking to identify the suspect in connection with a shooting that happened on June 1.

Around 12 a.m., Public Safety Communications received a call about a man-down near the intersection of West Pembroke Avenue and North Back River Road.

Officers located a 17-year-old male victim who had been struck by gunfire. He was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The preliminary investigation revealed the victim was shot by an unknown suspect while walking in the area of West Pembroke Avenue.

The motive and circumstances surrounding this incident remain under investigation and there is no suspect information at this time.

If you or anyone you know has information that will assist police, they are encouraged to contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP. Tipsters can also send an anonymous tip by visiting our secure tip form at P3Tips.com.