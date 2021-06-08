Teen taken to hospital after Suffolk shooting

SUFFOLK, Va. - Suffolk Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Monday night in the 200 block of North 5th Street.

Emergency Communications was contacted at 10 p.m., about of shots fired in the West Jericho neighborhood.

Officers found a 17-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police said he received emergency medical assessment and treatment by Suffolk Fire & Rescue personnel and was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation remains ongoing at this time, and there is no further information available.

If anyone has information regarding this incident, please contact Suffolk Police or Suffolk Crime Line. To submit online, go to www.p3tips.com.