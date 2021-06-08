Watch
News

Actions

Teen taken to hospital after Suffolk shooting

items.[0].image.alt
News 3 Photojournalist Lydia Johnson
Generic: Police Lights
Posted at 11:55 AM, Jun 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-08 11:55:07-04

SUFFOLK, Va. - Suffolk Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Monday night in the 200 block of North 5th Street.

Emergency Communications was contacted at 10 p.m., about of shots fired in the West Jericho neighborhood.

Officers found a 17-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police said he received emergency medical assessment and treatment by Suffolk Fire & Rescue personnel and was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation remains ongoing at this time, and there is no further information available.

If anyone has information regarding this incident, please contact Suffolk Police or Suffolk Crime Line. To submit online, go to www.p3tips.com.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Your guide to the 2021 Virginia Elections