Teenager arrested, charged with attempted homicide after allegedly brandishing gun in York Co.

YORK Co., Va. - A 16-year-old boy was arrested on charges of attempted homicide after allegedly pointing a handgun at someone and threatening to "kill everyone on the premises" in York County Thursday afternoon.

According to the York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office, at about 3 p.m. on Thursday, deputies were called to the 100 block of Winsome Haven Drive for a call regarding brandishing.

When they arrived, they learned that the suspect reportedly pointed a handgun at a female victim before threatening to kill everyone. He then pointed the gun at a male victim and pulled the trigger, but the gun malfunctioned.

All parties were known to each other, deputies said.

The suspect was arrested and taken to the Merrimac Detention Center, where he was charged with two counts of brandishing, possession of a firearm by a minor, using a firearm in the commission of a felony and attempted murder/homicide.

This is a developing story.