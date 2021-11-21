Teenager dies from injuries after being shot in Portsmouth, police investigating

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - The Portsmouth Police Department is investigating after a teenager who walked into a local hospital with a gunshot wound died from his injuries.

According to police, officers were called to the hospital at around 12:27 a.m. Sunday.

The 17-year-old victim reportedly had life-threatening injuries when he arrived at the hospital. He later died as a result of the injuries.

The victim has not been identified at this time.

There is currently no further information, and police are still investigating the incident.