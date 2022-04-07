Teenager fatally shot in Newport News, police investigating

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - A teenager was fatally shot in Newport News Wednesday night.

According to the Newport News Police Department, at 8:27 p.m., officers were called to the 13000 block of Aqueduct Drive in reference to shots fired. When they arrived, they found the victim, a teenage boy, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment. He died from his injuries at the hospital, police said.

There is currently no suspect information.

If you or someone you know has information in this case that could help police, take action and call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

This is a developing story.