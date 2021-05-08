Watch
Teenager injured in Suffolk shooting incident, police investigating

Posted at 9:58 AM, May 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-08 09:58:58-04

SUFFOLK, Va. - The Suffolk Police Department is investigating after a 16-year-old boy was injured in a shooting incident Friday evening.

According to police, dispatch received a call for the incident at 5:27 p.m. Officers responded to the 700 block of Ashley Avenue, where they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are still investigating, and there is no further information. If you or someone you know has information in this case, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

