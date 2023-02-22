Teen's death ruled homicide after remains found in Accomack County: Sheriff

ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. — The death of an 18-year-old whose skeletal remains were found in Accomack County in January is being investigated as a homicide.

The Accomack County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday confirmed Jay’Von Bailey, of Temperanceville, died from unnatural causes.

A hunter found Bailey's skeletal remains on Jan. 9 in the 37000 block of Bells Neck Road, the sheriff's office said. The Norfolk Medical Examiner later learned the remains were those of Bailey.

Bailey, who would now be 19 years old, had last been seen on April 14 at a cousin's home in Accomack County.