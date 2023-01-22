Teens involved in what looked like abduction at Chesterfield Towne Center are safe, police say

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Police said three teens involved in what appeared to be an abduction at Chesterfield Towne Center Saturday evening are safe.

Chesterfield Police said in an email late Saturday that officers were called to the mall in the 11500 Midlothian Turnpike at 7:30 p.m. for a suspicious incident that "appears to be an abduction."

"A witness stated that two males got into a physical altercation with the male victim, and then forced the victim into the backseat of an SUV and left the area," police said.

WTVR via Chesterfield Police

Officers released three photos, two of which showed the vehicle involved, which police said appeared to be a gray, older-model Honda Pilot or Nissan Armada.

Police said in an email Sunday just before 10:10 a.m. that the three teens had been "identified and are safe."

Officers said that the three teens are back home with their families.

Police said the case remains under investigation and that more information will be released Monday.

Anyone with information about the case was asked to call Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

