NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Two teens were shot at the 800 block of 26th Street in Newport News, around 8:50 p.m. on July 12.

The Newport News Police Department (NNPD) said they believed the wounds to be non-life-threatening and transported the victims to a local hospital, according to the NNPD.

NNPD said they have no suspect information.

Anyone with information about the incident should call the Crime line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip at P3Tips.