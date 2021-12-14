Temporary closure scheduled on Colonial Pkwy. in York County for I-64 widening project

YORK COUNTY, Va. – Motorists should stay alert as a temporary closure is set to take place on Colonial Parkway.
On Monday, Dec. 20, the Colonial Parkway will be closed in both directions between Hubbard Lane and Penniman Road/Sanda Avenue from 9 a.m. until as late as 1 p.m.
This closure is due to the VDOT I-64 widening segment project.
VDOT says signed detours will be in place directing Colonial Parkway motorists to use the following routes during the closure:
Traffic traveling eastbound on Colonial Parkway:
- Turn right onto the Colonial Parkway exit to Hubbard Lane
- Turn left on Penniman Road
- Turn right at the Colonial Parkway entrance before the overpass bridge
- Turn right on Colonial Parkway
Traffic traveling westbound on Colonial Parkway:
- Turn right onto the exit ramp to U.S. Navy Cheatham Annex/Route 199 west
- Turn left toward Route 199 onto Sanda Avenue/Penniman Road
- Continue straight on Penniman Road for approximately 1.2 miles and turn right to stay on Penniman Road
- Make a slight right onto Alexander Lee Parkway
- Turn right onto Penniman Road
- Turn right onto Hubbard Lane and continue straight under the overpass bridge
- Turn left onto the entrance ramp to Colonial Parkway
- Turn right onto Colonial Parkway