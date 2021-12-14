Temporary closure scheduled on Colonial Pkwy. in York County for I-64 widening project

YORK COUNTY, Va. – Motorists should stay alert as a temporary closure is set to take place on Colonial Parkway.

On Monday, Dec. 20, the Colonial Parkway will be closed in both directions between Hubbard Lane and Penniman Road/Sanda Avenue from 9 a.m. until as late as 1 p.m.

This closure is due to the VDOT I-64 widening segment project.

VDOT says signed detours will be in place directing Colonial Parkway motorists to use the following routes during the closure:

Traffic traveling eastbound on Colonial Parkway:

Turn right onto the Colonial Parkway exit to Hubbard Lane

Turn left on Penniman Road

Turn right at the Colonial Parkway entrance before the overpass bridge

Turn right on Colonial Parkway

Traffic traveling westbound on Colonial Parkway: