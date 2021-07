Temporary TSA PreCheck application center coming to Newport News/Williamsburg International Airport in July

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - Attention, travelers!

If you live in Newport News, Williamsburg or the greater Hampton Roads area, you'll now be able to enroll in the Transportation Security Administration’s popular TSA PreCheck® application program inside the Newport News/Williamsburg International Airport from July 12 to 16. Officials will host a temporary “pop-up” enrollment center during these dates.

TSA PreCheck is more valuable than ever during the pandemic because it reduces touchpoints, and as people make plans to travel again, this is an ideal time to enroll in the program.

The application process allows U.S. citizens and lawful permanent residents to enroll directly in TSA PreCheck – an expedited screening program that allows travelers to leave on their shoes, light outerwear and belt and keep their electronics and their 3-1-1 compliant liquids/gels bag in a carry-on, in select TSA airport checkpoint screening lanes.

More than 200 airports have TSA PreCheck lanes, and dozens of airlines participate in the program.

The “pop-up” application center will be open from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and from 1 to 5 p.m. from Monday, July 12 through Friday, July 16 and will be located inside the terminal in the Banquet Room.

You'll only need to make an appointment online (appointments are being taken now) and complete your enrollment in-person. Appointments are preferred to help ensure social distancing and to allow staff time to disinfect touch surfaces between appointments, however walk-ins are welcome between scheduled appointments after disinfecting takes place.

To participate in this enrollment opportunity, you should make an appointment online and pre-enroll by clicking here. It typically only takes 10 minutes to pre-enroll.

After completing the pre-enrollment steps, type in the location “Newport News, VA” and click on the search button to select the enrollment site for “Pop-Up: PHF.” You can then select an appointment time using the drop down menu to choose a date and time. The drop-down menu will show the first available time available, but individuals can choose a different date and/or time using that drop-down menu.

You must bring documentation proving identity and citizenship status. Visit the Universal Enroll website for a list of required documents to prove identity and citizenship.

The application fee is $85 and is good for five years. It must be paid at the time of your appointment by credit card, money order, company check or certified/cashier’s check. Cash and personal checks are not accepted. Fingerprints also are required during the in-person enrollment session.

After completing enrollment, successful applicants will receive a Known Traveler Number (KTN) via U.S. mail within a couple weeks that is valid for five years. You should then enter the provided KTN in the “Known Traveler Number” field when booking airline reservations. The KTN also can be added when booking reservations online via a participating airline website, via phone call to the airline reservation center, or with the travel management company making reservations. Additionally, the KTN can be entered in participating airline frequent flyer profiles, where it will be stored for future reservations.

To learn more about TSA PreCheck visit the TSA PreCheck page or the TSA PreCheck Frequently Asked Questions page.