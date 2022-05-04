Tenants of Newport News mobile home park reportedly being forced out due to 'degrading infrastructure'

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Residents of a mobile home park near the Newport News/Williamsburg International Airport are reportedly being forced out of their homes without proper notice.

The Patrick Henry Mobile Home Village is located off Cherokee Drive in Newport News. A spokeswoman for the city said the property is owned by the Peninsula Airport commission.

Tenants who alerted News 3 to the matter say the reason they were given is because of alleged "degrading infrastructure."

They're reportedly being offered between $500 and $1,000 if they leave sooner.

News 3 is working to learn more.