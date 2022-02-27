Tennessee man sent to prison for bribing Virginia sheriff

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — A Tennessee man who admitted bribing a Virginia sheriff to secure jail medical services contracts has been sentenced to three years in prison.

Sixty-seven-year-old Gerard Boyle was sentenced Friday after pleading guilty last year to conspiracy to commit mail fraud.

He was also fined $35,000. Boyle already had agreed to forfeit $2.7 million to the federal government as part of the plea deal.

Former Norfolk Sheriff Robert McCabe was convicted in August on 11 counts of fraud, conspiracy and money laundering. He is scheduled to be sentenced May 20.