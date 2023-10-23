Terminally ill Chiefs fan attends game, completes bucket list item thanks to loved ones

VOICE FOR EVERYONE | Share your voice with KSHB 41’s Leslie DelasBour

Willie Parks' dream of going to a Chiefs game finally came true Sunday.

While at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, he saw KC stomp the Los Angeles Chargers 31-17 and crossed an item off his bucket list.

“We don't know what tomorrow is going to bring,” said Diane Stroud, Parks' friend.

Parks lives with incurable cancer in his head and neck. Stroud said her friend was diagnosed in 2013, went into remission and was re-diagnosed 10 years later.

Through thick and thin, Stroud has remained by Parks' side.

"We’re just trying to get all of his bucket list, and I don’t think there is very many left,” she said.

Longtime friend Kristy Moss was instrumental in making Sunday a reality. She said she is on a mission to ensure her friends complete every task on the list.

"I love him to death and I don’t want him to go nowhere, and I want him to accomplish everything he wants to accomplish before he passes,” Moss said.

Moss said she's always eager to ask what's next and where Parks wants to go as the journey to create "treasured memories" continues.

“These are memories that will live forever for us,” she said.

