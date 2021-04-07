Watch
'Thank Goodness We're Open' event series returns to Downtown Norfolk with live music, happy hours & more

Steve Helber/AP
The Waterside shopping, restaurant and entertainment complex on the Elizabeth River in downtown is mostly deserted Saturday, April 4, 2020, in Norfolk, Va. Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam issued more stringent stay-at-home orders earlier this week. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
Virus Outbreak Virginia
Posted at 12:34 PM, Apr 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-07 12:34:59-04

NORFOLK, Va. - Norfolk Festevents’ Thank Goodness We’re Open “TGWO” event series returns to Town Point Park at the Downtown Norfolk Waterfront.

The event series features live music, movie nights, comedy shows, happy hours, and more.

Events include the two-day Bayou Drive-Thru event and several Chip & Sip dates.

The Bayou Drive-Thru is a cajun food and music event featuring fresh Gulf Crawfish, beignets, jambalaya, and much more.

Organizers say the drive-thru event will also feature live music in the park with performances from Hot Gumbo Brass Band, Audacity Brass Brand, and Louisiana’s own Jonathon “Boogie” Long. More details, including an official menu and music schedule, will be announced in the future.

Chip & Sip is a waterfront happy hour golf experience that features a water-based interactive target golf game

All events are free and open to the public on a first-come, first-served basis, with capacity limits due to COVID-19 guidelines.

Here's a look at the full schedule of events:

DAYEVENTTIMECOST
Thursday, April 15Reggae On The River featuring Nature’s Child (Reggae)5-8pmFree
Friday, April 16Jazz Night In The Park featuring Raw Jazz (Smooth Jazz)5-8pmFree
Saturday, April 17Elizabeth River Trail Time Treats9-11amFree
Live Music In The Park featuring Paper Aliens (Funk Rock)5-8pmFree
Thursday, April 22Live Music In The Park featuring Brackish Water Jamboree (Bluegrass)5-8pmFree
Friday, April 23Live Music In The Park featuring Wonderland (Rock/Pop)5-8pmFree
Saturday, April 24Elizabeth River Trail Time Treats9-11amFree
Live Music In The Park ft. Anthony Rosano & The Conqueroos (Blues)5-8pmFree
Thursday, April 29Live Music In The Park featuring Tumbao Salsero (Salsa)5-8pmFree
Saturday, May 1Chip & Sip: A Happy Hour Golf Experience12-4pmFree*
“CoCo” Movie Night In The Park6-10pmFree
Thursday, May 6Elizabeth River Trail Time Treats9-11amFree
Friday, May 7Live Music In The Park featuring TBD5-8pmFree
Saturday, May 8Comedy Of Errors featuring the Virginia Stage Company1-3pmFree
Thursday, May 13Chip & Sip: A Happy Hour Golf Experience4-8pmFree*
Friday, May 14Bayou Drive-Thru4-9pmFree
Saturday, May 15Bayou Drive-Thru4-9pmFree
Thursday, May 20Live Music In The Park featuring The River Boyz (Country/Rock)5-8pmFree
Friday, May 21Picnic In The Park featuring 757 Crave5-8pmFree
Saturday, May 22Comedy Night featuring Tommy Drake & PUSH Comedy5-8pmFree
Thursday, May 27Chip & Sip: A Happy Hour Golf Experience4-8pmFree*
Friday, May 28Live Music In The Park featuring TBD5-8pmFree
Saturday, May 29Live Music In The Park featuring TBD5-8pmFree
* Admission to Chip & Sip is free, but the target golf game is a pay-to-play experience.

Organizers have created guidelines here. eines to ensure COVID-19 safety, including wearing a mask. Masks or face coverings are required at all times except while eating or drinking.

Guests are also required to remain in their designated social circle except when purchasing food and beverages or when using the restroom. Each social circle is limited to up to four people. Gathering at the bar, food truck, or stage will not be permitted.

Guests are able to bring in a chair or blanket to relax and can bring a personal cooler with food and non-alcoholic beverages.

No pets are allowed, in accordance with state guidelines.

For more information, click here.

