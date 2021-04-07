'Thank Goodness We're Open' event series returns to Downtown Norfolk with live music, happy hours & more

NORFOLK, Va. - Norfolk Festevents’ Thank Goodness We’re Open “TGWO” event series returns to Town Point Park at the Downtown Norfolk Waterfront.
The event series features live music, movie nights, comedy shows, happy hours, and more.
Events include the two-day Bayou Drive-Thru event and several Chip & Sip dates.
The Bayou Drive-Thru is a cajun food and music event featuring fresh Gulf Crawfish, beignets, jambalaya, and much more.
Organizers say the drive-thru event will also feature live music in the park with performances from Hot Gumbo Brass Band, Audacity Brass Brand, and Louisiana’s own Jonathon “Boogie” Long. More details, including an official menu and music schedule, will be announced in the future.
Chip & Sip is a waterfront happy hour golf experience that features a water-based interactive target golf game
All events are free and open to the public on a first-come, first-served basis, with capacity limits due to COVID-19 guidelines.
Here's a look at the full schedule of events:
|DAY
|EVENT
|TIME
|COST
|Thursday, April 15
|Reggae On The River featuring Nature’s Child (Reggae)
|5-8pm
|Free
|Friday, April 16
|Jazz Night In The Park featuring Raw Jazz (Smooth Jazz)
|5-8pm
|Free
|Saturday, April 17
|Elizabeth River Trail Time Treats
|9-11am
|Free
|Live Music In The Park featuring Paper Aliens (Funk Rock)
|5-8pm
|Free
|Thursday, April 22
|Live Music In The Park featuring Brackish Water Jamboree (Bluegrass)
|5-8pm
|Free
|Friday, April 23
|Live Music In The Park featuring Wonderland (Rock/Pop)
|5-8pm
|Free
|Saturday, April 24
|Elizabeth River Trail Time Treats
|9-11am
|Free
|Live Music In The Park ft. Anthony Rosano & The Conqueroos (Blues)
|5-8pm
|Free
|Thursday, April 29
|Live Music In The Park featuring Tumbao Salsero (Salsa)
|5-8pm
|Free
|Saturday, May 1
|Chip & Sip: A Happy Hour Golf Experience
|12-4pm
|Free*
|“CoCo” Movie Night In The Park
|6-10pm
|Free
|Thursday, May 6
|Elizabeth River Trail Time Treats
|9-11am
|Free
|Friday, May 7
|Live Music In The Park featuring TBD
|5-8pm
|Free
|Saturday, May 8
|Comedy Of Errors featuring the Virginia Stage Company
|1-3pm
|Free
|Thursday, May 13
|Chip & Sip: A Happy Hour Golf Experience
|4-8pm
|Free*
|Friday, May 14
|Bayou Drive-Thru
|4-9pm
|Free
|Saturday, May 15
|Bayou Drive-Thru
|4-9pm
|Free
|Thursday, May 20
|Live Music In The Park featuring The River Boyz (Country/Rock)
|5-8pm
|Free
|Friday, May 21
|Picnic In The Park featuring 757 Crave
|5-8pm
|Free
|Saturday, May 22
|Comedy Night featuring Tommy Drake & PUSH Comedy
|5-8pm
|Free
|Thursday, May 27
|Chip & Sip: A Happy Hour Golf Experience
|4-8pm
|Free*
|Friday, May 28
|Live Music In The Park featuring TBD
|5-8pm
|Free
|Saturday, May 29
|Live Music In The Park featuring TBD
|5-8pm
|Free
|* Admission to Chip & Sip is free, but the target golf game is a pay-to-play experience.
Organizers have created guidelines to ensure COVID-19 safety, including wearing a mask. Masks or face coverings are required at all times except while eating or drinking.
Guests are also required to remain in their designated social circle except when purchasing food and beverages or when using the restroom. Each social circle is limited to up to four people. Gathering at the bar, food truck, or stage will not be permitted.
Guests are able to bring in a chair or blanket to relax and can bring a personal cooler with food and non-alcoholic beverages.
No pets are allowed, in accordance with state guidelines.
For more information, click here.