Thanking Homeward -- the group on a mission to help the homeless in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- Homeward is a Richmond-based nonprofit group on a mission to help the region's homeless population.

"Homeward is the planning and support agency working with more than 34 agencies in our community to solve homelessness," Homeward executive director Kelly King Horne said. "Right now, we're working on some big funding applications to bring more resources to the community. One of the key parts of that is really listening to people experiencing homelessness. And to do that, we bring them together, we give them compensation for their time, food, help them with transportation."

As part of CBS 6 Gives, Elizabeth Holmes made a donation to the organization.

"I am very new to Richmond and I have enjoyed working with y'all so much in my short time here," Holmes said during a surprise visit to the Homeward offices. "We obviously love to give back to the community, help our community, that's why we do our jobs. So we wanted to give you something."