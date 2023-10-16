Thanks For The Company: News 3's Barbara Ciara begins new chapter after 50-year journalism career

NORFOLK, Va. — Barbara Ciara, WTKR News 3 Managing Editor, Evening Anchor and Hampton Roads news icon, is leaving broadcast news to begin a new phase of her life. Ciara published her first news article in a college newspaper, which initiated a 50-year career in print and broadcast. She is marking the milestone by refocusing her life goals. Newly engaged, Barbara and her fiancé have plans for world travel.

Barbara Ciara completes a fulfilling career at WTKR News 3 where she started in 2000. Barbara spent the last 43 years in the Hampton Roads spotlight, spending time at WVEC and WAVY before landing at WTKR.

“Not many people in this industry have the opportunity to work at three network affiliates without changing zip codes,” Ciara noted. “I consider myself blessed to have had a challenging career without sacrificing my connection to community.”

Barbara’s journalism spans the globe. She reported from Afghanistan in the aftermath of the September 11 attacks on the World Trade Center. Nearly a decade earlier, Ciara covered Operations Desert Shield/Storm and Operation Enduring Freedom from active military locations in Saudi Arabia and Bahrain. Ciara also provided coverage from GITMO after Cuban refugees escaped communist rule. On the home front, Barbara’s reporting includes investigative journalism and interviews with prominent figures like Presidents Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, and Barack Obama, not to mention, an interview with Oprah Winfrey.

“Barbara’s leadership, presence and legacy will impact our community commitment for years to come,” said Adam Chase, WTKR President and General Manager. “Her panache, sharp wit and contagious laugh will be missed in our newsroom.”

Barbara Ciara served as President for the National Association of Black Journalists from 2007 – 2009 and served a term as President of “Unity Journalists of Color”, representing Asian, Hispanic, Native American, and Black Journalists. Ciara currently serves on the board of trustees for the National Capital Chesapeake Bay Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences.

Barbara is most proud of her journalism that gives a voice to the voiceless, and has been awarded several Capital Regional Emmys, and nominations. Her most recent Emmy win in 2020 was for the longform documentary “The New Canaan Experiment – Teaching Tolerance”.

Barbara’s last day with WTKR News 3 will be December 1, 2023. Starting December 4, 2023, News 3’s Jessica Larche will join Kurt Williams and Patrick Rockey in the afternoon. Blaine Stewart, Erin Miller, Jennifer Lewis, and Myles Henderson will continue to inform and inspire viewers on News 3 This Morning.

About Scripps The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP) is a diversified media company focused on creating a better informed world. As the nation’s fourth-largest local TV broadcaster, Scripps serves communities with quality, objective local journalism and operates a portfolio of 61 stations in 41 markets. The Scripps Networks reach nearly every American through the national news outlets Court TV and Newsy and popular entertainment brands ION, Bounce, Grit, Laff, Court TV Mystery, Defy TV and TrueReal. Scripps is the nation’s largest holder of broadcast spectrum. Scripps runs an award-winning investigative reporting newsroom in Washington, D.C., and is the longtime steward of the Scripps National Spelling Bee. Founded in 1878, Scripps has held for decades to the motto, “Give light and the people will find their own way.”