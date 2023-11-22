Thanksgiving air travel busier than usual; how to avoid the worst at Norfolk International Airport

NORFOLK VA. — On Thanksgiving Eve, it's traditionally one of the busiest travel days of the year, whether it's people flying or driving somewhere.

TSA says its agents are ready to screen millions of flyers this week.

Officers are expected to screen 2.7 million by Wednesday. However, Sunday is expected to be the busiest day of travel, according to TSA. They're expected to screen 2.9 million people Thursday.

We know that traveling on the day before Thanksgiving can cause headaches for some with so many people trying to get out of town. When you throw in rain and storms on the east coast, that could be a recipe for trouble Wednesday.

News 3 is keeping an eye out on some of the big hubs with flights coming into and out of Hampton Roads. Places like Charlotte, Atlanta and New York City. All areas that are getting slammed by this storm system Wednesday. We saw delays and cancellations building Tuesday night out of some of the big hubs.

Flight times, delays, and possible cancellations can change.

Make sure you have your airline's app on your phone, log in and they'll send you alerts if anything changes about your flight.