Thanksgiving Turkey prices expected to be lower this year, some sides to be more expensive

NORFOLK, Va. — With just two weeks left until Thanksgiving, it's time to talk turkey, and prices are expected to be lower than last year.

Many of us really only have one more paycheck left until Thanksgiving dinner and some people in Chesapeake have stated their Thanksgiving shopping now to take advantage of the prices.

"Yes, I am [shopping now], so I can get everything I need, and then I can get extra after the fact," Annette Parker said.

According to a report from Wells Fargo, turkeys will cost shoppers 9% less this year than in 2022.

Stores like Kroger are selling turkeys at $0.39 a pound with a Kroger card.

"If I find it cheaper, I'm going to buy more than one, and my freezer is waiting on it," Rosetta Harvey, a shopper, said.

Hobey Bauhan, with the Virginia Poultry Federation, said the price drop has to deal with supply and demand.

"Last year's supply was constrained by the historic outbreak of high-path avian influenza that affected the nation and impacted millions of turkeys," Bauhan said.

Virginia ranks 6th nationally in turkey production and in the most recent year produced 14.5 million turkeys.

"The supply is ample, consumers should be able to find what they are looking for," Bauhan said.

Customers are not the only ones looking to benefit, food banks around Hampton Roads hope lower turkey prices mean more donations.

Christopher Tan with the Foodbank of Southeastern Virgina and the Eastern Shore, said they ordered their turkeys back in the spring but said they can always use more.

John Hood The foodbank ordered turkeys during the spring time but hope to get more donations at its Mayflower Marathon.

"We hope that maybe the people that may not need us can afford it, but if they're thinking about donating that would be wonderful," Tan said.

Though you may save a little on the main course, you can expect to pay more on certain side dishes.

On average, canned green beans are up almost 9% from last year, and canned cranberries are 60% more expensive then in 2022.

Tan said with those popping prices on produce it can impact the number of people they can serve.

He said while more turkey donations are welcomed, any sides donated next week during their Mayflower Marathon food drive will go a long way in Hampton Roads.

"From November 17th to the 19th, we'll be collecting food , and we'll be delivering food from November 20th through the 22nd," Tan said. "So that it'll be on the tables of those in need by the holiday."

You can donate at these sites beginning next weekend:

Lynnhaven Mall (Near AMC Theatre)

701 Lynnhaven Parkway

Virginia Beach, VA 23452

Continuous service from Friday 5:30 a.m. to Sunday 3 p.m.

Kroger Marketplace (Near the fuel center)

1017 University Blvd.

Suffolk, VA 23435

Friday and Saturday 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. | Sunday 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information on donating to the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore, click here.

