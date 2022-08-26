'That's just nuts, I'm speechless': Virginia Beach man robbed in his car in broad daylight

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va — A robbery in the early evening hours Wednesday is rocking one Virginia Beach community.

"That's just nuts, I'm speechless," said Dina a concerned resident.

Residents like Dina are at a loss for words after she learned three men robbed her neighbor in broad daylight.

"It didn't cross my mind it could be a robbery, during daylight like that," said Dina.

But that's exactly what happened Wednesday just before 7 pm. Police responded to Chase Court after a report of a robbery. A man who was sitting in his car was approached by three armed men. Leading police to canvass the area.

"They were there for a good while," said a concerned resident.

Some neighbors in the community did not want to speak on camera but had no problem sharing with us their concerns about the robbery.

Many tell our News 3 reporter Kelsey Jones it's a quiet neighborhood.

"We don't have this around here, we all stick together," said the concerned resident.

Kelsey Jones spoke with the man who was robbed right in his driveway. He did not want to speak on camera but told Jones that three men pulled a gun on him and took his cell phone.

Jones did ask the victim if the suspects physically harmed him and he said "no."

"I'm glad they're caught, but they got friends they got associates."

Leaving more neighbors in the community on high alert.

"Who's to say they're not going to come in the back alleys and try and get in somebody's home."

Police did catch the three suspects a short time after the robbery happened. The three men have been charged with robbery, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and conspiracy.

If you have any information about this incident, you can call 1-888-LOCK YOU UP.

