'The 700 Club' host Pat Robertson steps down, will teach at Regent University

Steve Helber/AP
FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 23, 2015 file photo, Rev. Pat Robertson poses a question to a Republican presidential candidate during a forum at Regent University in Virginia Beach, Va. The Christian Broadcasting Network, which Robertson founded, says he was rushed to the nearest stroke center Friday, Feb. 2, 2018 after a family member recognized the onset of stroke symptoms, and the 87-year-old Robertson is alert and expected to make a full recovery. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
Posted at 10:37 AM, Oct 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-01 10:37:05-04

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Pat Robertson, founder of the Christian Broadcasting Network and host of the long-running program "The 700 Club," announced Friday that he has stepped down.

His son Gordon will take over as full-time host of the program, which celebrated its 60th anniversary Friday.

Following his departure from the program, Robertson will teach at Regent University in Virginia Beach.

According to a release from CBN, he will also remain available as a senior consultant on international affairs for "The 700 Club," appearing occasionally as news warrants.

“'Good and faithful' doesn't even begin to describe my father's service to CBN for 60 years. His legacy and the example of his prayer life will continue to lead The 700 Club in the years to come,” said Gordon Robertson, who has served as co-host and executive producer of The 700 Club for two decades. "And the best part is, he is just going across the street to Regent University and will be on The 700 Club regularly in the future."

