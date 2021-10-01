'The 700 Club' host Pat Robertson steps down, will teach at Regent University

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Pat Robertson, founder of the Christian Broadcasting Network and host of the long-running program "The 700 Club," announced Friday that he has stepped down.

His son Gordon will take over as full-time host of the program, which celebrated its 60th anniversary Friday.

Following his departure from the program, Robertson will teach at Regent University in Virginia Beach.

According to a release from CBN, he will also remain available as a senior consultant on international affairs for "The 700 Club," appearing occasionally as news warrants.

“'Good and faithful' doesn't even begin to describe my father's service to CBN for 60 years. His legacy and the example of his prayer life will continue to lead The 700 Club in the years to come,” said Gordon Robertson, who has served as co-host and executive producer of The 700 Club for two decades. "And the best part is, he is just going across the street to Regent University and will be on The 700 Club regularly in the future."