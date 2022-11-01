The best and worst cities for veterans to live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Results of new research rank the best and worst cities for veterans.

The study comes from Wallet Hub, a financial website, and ranks cities using 20 metrics, including military skill jobs, housing affordability and VA health care. It ranks the 100 largest cities nationwide.

Virginia Beach came in just outside the Top 10, ranking number 11. Chesapeake is a little lower at 30. Norfolk ranks toward the bottom of the list, coming in at 75.

Raleigh, North Carolina, came in at number 1. Detroit came in at 100.

