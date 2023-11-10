Watch Now
'The bigger the hair, the closer to God:' Taking a look back on Barbara Ciara's career... and hairstyles!

Posted at 2:54 PM, Nov 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-10 14:54:42-05

We are continuing to reflect on News 3 anchor Barbara Ciara's career in journalism and her widespread impact on the Hampton Roads community.

We've talked about Barbara's reporting on important stories, the many awards she's won over 50 years in television news and the world-class journalists Barbara has mentored.

Now, Chief Meteorologist Patrick Rockey is taking a look at one part of Barbara that has always stood out – her hair!

"The variety of hairdos I've had over the years!" Barbara said as she looked back on her hair throughout the years.

You don't spend decades in front of the camera like Barbara has without changing up your look every now and then. We took a look back at some of her iconic looks, decade by decade.

80s

"Oh my God, I remember that!" said Barbara. "The 80s. They're calling," said Barbara.

Barbara's 80s hair

90s

Barbara's 90s house
Barbara's 90s hair

2000s

"Now there are different versions of the flippy do that I had," said Barbara. "That is almost the ultimate flippy. I went from subtle flippy to major flippy."

Barbara's subtle flip

"Here is the major flippy! Little known fact, this one could also be seen on channels 2 and 4," said Patrick.

Barbara's flippy hair - 2000s

2010

"Oh my gosh. Well, that necklace I think I got at a small little boutique. And then I brought in the glasses. When I started needing glasses, they also had to make a fashion statement, right?" said Barbara.

Barbara's 2010 era

With the help of artificial intelligence, we gave Barbara a few ideas for some future hairstyles. You can watch that clip in the video player above.

