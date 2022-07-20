CHESAPEAKE, Va. - Buffalow Family and Friends, Inc. is holding a grand opening celebration and ribbon cutting for their new Buffalow Family And Friends Multipurpose Center in Chesapeake.

The ceremony and celebration will be held at Multipurpose Center located in Southgate Shopping Center, 2403 Bainbridge Blvd., Suite B, Chesapeake, Va. 23324 on Wednesday, July 20, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

“We’re looking forward to serving our Chesapeake community, especially the residents and businesses of South Norfolk. With the addition of the new Multipurpose Center, we can expand our efforts to include more community partners and workshops to address all factors of health and wellbeing of our residents,” said The Buffalow Family in a Facebook post about the ceremony.

The remodeled center is an 8,000 square foot complex which includes a conference room, private meeting spaces, a multimedia projection room, and several small offices. It also features a spacious area in the back of the building that is available for exhibits, receptions, large private and public gatherings year-round.

The Buffalow Family hopes that the additional space will allow Buffalow Family and Friends to expand community services to include health screenings, tutoring, STEM initiatives, and mentorship workshops focused on addressing food insecurity.

Community partners will also be at the grand opening offering free health and wellness services including blood pressure and A1C checks from Chesapeake Regional Healthcare, COVID-19 vaccinations and sexual health information from the Chesapeake Health Department, overdose prevention support from Chesapeake Integrated Behaviorial Health, and community support from Healthy Chesapeake, The CROP Foundation, and Anthem.

The Buffalow Family invites guests to tour the facility and enjoy light refreshments after the ceremony.