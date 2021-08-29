Watch
The Children's Museum of Virginia to celebrate National Grandparents' Day with day of activities, raffles

The Children's Museum of Virginia <br/>
Posted at 6:16 PM, Aug 29, 2021
PORTSMOUTH, Va. - National Grandparents' Day is on September 12 and the Children’s Museum of Virginia wants to help celebrate those amazing grandparents.

The Children’s Museum of Virginia is celebrating National Grandparents’ Day on Sunday, September 12, with a day filled with special grandparent-themed craft activities, silly photos in the BIG chair, and fun raffles.

There will be two sessions with limited capacity: 9:00 a.m. to 11:45 a.m., and 1:15 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Admission will be free for members, and $5 per person for non-members. All visitors, including members, will be required to purchase tickets in advance online here.

