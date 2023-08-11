The Children's Place baby & toddler jeans recalled due to potential choking hazard

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) says nearly 100,000 pairs of baby and toddler jeans from The Children’s Place have been recalled over choking hazard concerns.

The recall was issued on Thursday, August 10 after a report came in about snaps detaching from the jeans, which children could choke on. CPSC says no injuries associated with the jeans have been reported.

The impacted styles are two styles of baby and toddler boy jeans in sizes 6-9M to 5T.

To see if a pair of The Children’s Place jeans you own applies to the recall, you can check the style and vendor numbers that the recall applies to. That information can be found here.