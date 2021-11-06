The City of Norfolk wants your input on where funding from the American Rescue Plan Act should go

NORFOLK, Va. - The City of Norfolk is developing an investment blueprint using the funding provided by the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), and it wants your input on where the money should go.

Two in-person public meetings will be held in November, allowing residents to meet with subject matter experts for the proposed projects included in the preliminary investment plan and provide feedback.

Proposed projects range from park upgrades and boat ramp construction to flooding mitigation efforts and resident assistance programs. The entire preliminary plan is available in the Resource Guide, and it includes project scopes, timelines and funding costs.

You can also use the city’s online engagement tool, Prioritize, to provide feedback. The interactive site allows users to review the proposed projects, make their own selections and rank them. Data from this tool provides city staff with stakeholder preferences on the proposed projects in the investment plan.

Norfolk residents are encouraged to visit the city’s ARPA webpage for links to the Resource Guide, Balancing Act and the presentation provided to Norfolk City Council that lays out the blueprint of the preliminary investment plan. The webpage is updated regularly as new information, tools, dashboards and data is released.

The American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 was passed by Congress in March 2021 to aid in the economic recovery and emergency response to COVID-19.

The public meetings will take place on the following dates and times:

Monday, November 15

Time: 6:30 p.m.

Location: Mary D. Pretlow Anchor Branch Library

Thursday, November 18

Time: 6:45 p.m.

Location: Norview Community Center

