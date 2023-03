VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The City of Virginia Beach's State of the City address is happening on Wednesday, March 15.

Mayor Bobby Dyer is expected to discuss several topics, including business development initiatives and addressing challenges and opportunities.

He will also talk about the city's future.

We will be livestreaming the address at noon. Viewers can tune in on our Facebook page, on our website, and right here in this article.

Stay with News 3 for updates on what comes out of the address.