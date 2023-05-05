Watch Now
News

Actions

'The Concert Truck' performing live music for free in Hampton Roads

Nick Luby and Susan Zhang the concert truck
The Concert Truck/Virginia Arts Festival/Facebook
Nick Luby and Susan Zhang
Nick Luby and Susan Zhang the concert truck
Posted at 10:42 AM, May 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-05 10:44:35-04

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – Those in Hampton Roads this weekend can stop by “The Concert Truck” to enjoy free live music.

The truck is making stops in Virginia Beach, Chesapeake and Norfolk on Friday and Saturday to put on performances for the public, according to the Virginia Arts Festival.

The productions are put on by pianists Nick Luby and Susan Zhang. The pair converted the truck into a “fully functioning mobile concert hall,” equipped with lights, a sound system and a piano.

The truck has traveled across the country to bring concerts to “anywhere you can think to park a truck,” including schools, neighborhoods and city streets.

This weekend’s Concert Truck schedule is as follows:

  • Mount Trashmore Park on Friday, May 5 at 6 p.m. (310 Edwin Drive, Virginia Beach)
  • Johnson Park on Saturday, May 6 at 2 p.m. (1006 Grady Street, Chesapeake)
  • The Plot on Saturday, May 6 at 6 p.m. (776 Granby Street, Norfolk)

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

WTKR News 3 Streaming App Promo

Watch WTKR News 3 free, 24/7 on your smart TV