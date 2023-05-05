'The Concert Truck' performing live music for free in Hampton Roads

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – Those in Hampton Roads this weekend can stop by “The Concert Truck” to enjoy free live music.

The truck is making stops in Virginia Beach, Chesapeake and Norfolk on Friday and Saturday to put on performances for the public, according to the Virginia Arts Festival.

The productions are put on by pianists Nick Luby and Susan Zhang. The pair converted the truck into a “fully functioning mobile concert hall,” equipped with lights, a sound system and a piano.

The truck has traveled across the country to bring concerts to “anywhere you can think to park a truck,” including schools, neighborhoods and city streets.

This weekend’s Concert Truck schedule is as follows:



Mount Trashmore Park on Friday, May 5 at 6 p.m. (310 Edwin Drive, Virginia Beach)

Johnson Park on Saturday, May 6 at 2 p.m. (1006 Grady Street, Chesapeake)

The Plot on Saturday, May 6 at 6 p.m. (776 Granby Street, Norfolk)

