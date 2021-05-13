The Concert Trucks brings much needed melodies to Hampton Roads

NORFOLK, Va. - They tickle the ivories in tandem, their melodies leave people mesmerized. Nicholas Luby and Suzanne Zhang are always simultaneously in sync.

"It took took us several years and a lot of experience to get it to point where it is today," said Zhang.

Where the sounds of these perfected pianists are coming from is a bit off key. "The concert truck is about breaking barriers," said Zhang.

Classic chamber music is being played from inside a 16-foot box truck. "Years ago, I approached Suzanne about putting a piano in a truck to create a mobile concert hall and she said we have to do that," Luby told News 3.

That was in 2016. The Baltimore based couple had a bold idea to take their mobile music melodies all over the United States.

"We have given over 100 concerts since November," said Luby. The pandemic took the traveling tunes up an octave. "It was in greater need at this time, and people hadn't had the experience of live music so the demand was high," said Luby.

The Concert Truck was parked outside Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, for Employee Appreciation Day on Thursday. The much anticipated sounds of live music were accessible to all.

"It has validated the concept we hadn't seen before," said Luby. Ans it's the perfect note for this pandemic. A venue on wheels pumping out a little musical medication we could all use right now.

"It is overwhelming to see the joy it brings and connection, and thats important for some many feeling isolated lately," said Zhang.

The Concert Truck is playing at various places this weekend in Hampton Roads:

Thursday, May 13 – 6 p.m., Mount Trashmore, 310 Edwin Drive, Virginia Beach

Friday, May 14 – 6 p.m., The Plot 776 Granby Street, Norfolk

Saturday, May 15 – 6 p.m., Red Wing Park 1398 General Booth Boulevard, Virginia Beach

For more information click here.