Watch Now
News

Actions

The Doobie Brothers to make stop in Portsmouth for '50th Anniversary Tour'

The Doobie Brothers
The Doobie Brothers/thedoobiebrothers.com
The Doobie Brothers
the doobie brothers
Posted at 11:24 AM, Mar 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-01 11:40:02-05

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Doobie Brothers are touring to celebrate the band’s 50th anniversary, and they’re making a stop in Portsmouth.

The band consists of members Pat Simmons, Tom Johnston, Michael McDonald and John McFee. During their five decades together, the members produced hits like “Listen to the Music,” “Long Train Runnin’” and “What a Fool Believes.”

They will perform in Portsmouth at the Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion on July 3.

Tickets will be available to the general public on Friday, March 1. Preferred seat and Citi cardmember sales are available earlier.

For ticketing information, click here.

For more information about the tour, click here.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

WTKR News 3 Streaming App Promo

Watch WTKR News 3 free, 24/7 on your smart TV