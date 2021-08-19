FAA announces new proposed fines for 34 passengers accused of unruly behavior in 2021

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Being bad on a plane could cost you a hefty fine.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said they've proposed fines for dozens of passengers who've been accused of unruly behavior.

Thursday, 34 more passengers across the country got news that the FAA has proposed to fine them collectively more than half a million dollars.

It’s all part of their Zero Tolerance campaign against unruly passenger behavior.

Recently, Kenya Araas flew from Norfolk to San Diego and says things went smoothly; however, Araas believes fining unruly passengers is a good idea.

“I think that’s the only thing they can do to keep people on track,” said Araas.

Thursday, the FAA said that so far this year they’ve received more than 3,800 reports of unruly behavior by passengers, including about 2,800 reports of them refusing to comply with the federal face mask mandate.

The FAA sent out a letter in early August requesting that airports coordinate more closely with local law enforcement to prosecute cases involving shocking and disruptive behavior.

This comes as new data just came out from the Norfolk International Airport. They say they’ve seen 164% increase in passenger activity for the month of July.

Airport officials say earlier this summer, a man was escorted off property when he refused to wear a mask, but other than that, there were no major problems.