NORFOLK, Va. - The Fishin' Pig has officially opened its Norfolk location on Wednesday.

This marks their third location.

The southern cuisine restaurant announced its soft opening on Facebook after it was pushed back in 2020.

The new location is located in The Railroad District of Park Place at 115 W. 25th Street.

The original Fishin’ Pig was opened in Farmville in 2013 and a second location was opened in Waynesboro in 2017.