The important message behind the Ride to Survive: 'We put our hearts in it'

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Dozens of motorcycle, slingshots and more joined together Saturday morning for the annual Ride To Survive.

The event was put on by The Ladies of Elegance Inc. to raise money to fight breast cancer after the group had to reschedule their event last weekend because the remnants of Hurricane Ian.

Still, the group had more than 100 people turn out and nearly 200 riders pre-register for the event.

The ride started at Liberation Church and ended at the Steel Horse Harley Davidson where there was a DJ, vendors, food trucks and awards.

RELATED: Join Team Reba at the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk in the fight against breast cancer

WTVR

Twenty-five-year breast cancer survivor Hattie Harvey came out to watch riders.

“When the cars stopped on the road on Hull Street it gives you goose bumps,” she said.

Harvey said it is important to have events like the ride because breast cancer because people need as much support as they can to get through and beat the disease.

WTVR

A similar message was shared by Judy Allen who rode as she is currently fighting breast cancer. She said she is riding for herself and for those that cannot be there.

“This is a disease that it could impact you one minute and the next minute they may not have you in your life,” she said.

WTVR

The women remind people to make sure they get checked and help to support others who are going through their battle with the disease.

Money raised from the event will be donated to the American Cancer Society.

Do you know about a good news story happening in your community? Click here to email WTVR.com and the CBS 6 News team.