The Legend Tour with Chris Tucker 2023 coming to Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — Known for his comedic roles in "Friday and "Rush Hour" Chris Tucker announces his first major North American tour since 2011, produced by Live Nation there will be a 30-city fall run.

Tucker will be performing at the Chrysler Hall in Norfolk on September 10 at 8.p.m. after kicking off his tour in North Charleston.

Here are a couple of the major cities that he will be performing in:



North America in Toronto

Nashville

Philadelphia

Phoenix

Detroit, MI at Fox Theater

"I started my career doing stand-up in comedy clubs and it's stand-up comedy that prepared me for all of my movie roles. I'm looking forward to getting back to my roots. I love performing live, there's nothing like the energy of a live crowd and making people laugh. I'm excited to be back out on tour." said Chris Tucker.

If you would like to purchase tickets for the Norfolk show you can click here.