The National Anthem would not play before their game. So these students started to sing.

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A recording of the National Anthem failed to play before the varsity girls basketball game between Hermitage High School and Freeman High School Tuesday night in Henrico County, Virginia.

"We tried to play the anthem over the PA. We have a Bluetooth system and everyone was standing and waiting. We couldn’t get connected and have it play," Hermitage Athletic Director Chris Rollison said.

Instead of standing in awkward silence, the players and fans started to sing.

"It was pretty cool. Kind of a surprise really," Rollinson said. "You see news stories like this happening at different places but it was very cool to be a part of it."

