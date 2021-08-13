The NorVa requiring proof of vaccination for all shows

NORFOLK, Va. - The NorVa is requiring all concertgoers and event staff to provide proof of vaccination against COVID-19 before attending any shows this fall.

The venue announced Thursday that it is complying with a rule its parent company, The Bowery Presents, has put in place.

The vaccination policy, which is limited as only required by law, will be in full effect nationwide no later than October 1.

Leading up to that date, The Bowery Presents will implement a policy showing proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of the show date where permitted.

After 15 months largely sitting empty due to the pandemic, the NorVa, which has a capacity of 1,450, announced its big comeback in June.

