Watch
News

Actions

The reason why gas prices are high right now

items.[0].image.alt
2013 Getty Images
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
PEMBROKE PINES, FL - NOVEMBER 15: Melissa Cassidy pumps gas into her car from a pump with a sign indicating the gas is containing up to 10 % ethanol at Victory gas station on November 15, 2013 in Pembroke Pines, Florida. Today, the federal Environmental Protection Agency announced a proposal to ease an annual requirement for ethanol in gasoline. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Average US gas price up 5 cents over 3 weeks to $1.97
Posted at 4:27 PM, Oct 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-12 16:27:04-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- Across the country, people are seeing their highest gas prices since October of 2014, according to Triple-A.

Morgan Dean with Triple-A said that the average price per gallon of gas is $3.08, 97 cents more per gallon than at this time last year.

Dean said that one reason why the prices at the pump are going up is because of crude oil prices.

"The price of crude oil makes up more than 50% of what we pay at the pump, so the higher the crude oil prices are, the more we're paying at the pump," ()

"I think it's ridiculous and I think it's a shame. I dread coming out to the gas station. Every time I swipe my card, it's another chunk out of my bank account," () said.

Last year, crude oil was selling for $40 per barrel. Now, Dean says it's double that price at $80 a gallon.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Your guide to the 2021 Virginia Elections