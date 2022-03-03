The reason you shouldn't take cash to Kings Dominion

DOSWELL, Va. — Your dollar bills won't be good at Kings Dominion anymore.

The amusement park is going completely cashless in 2022, according to their website.

Starting March 12, when their 2022 season starts, they will only accept credit cards, debit cards, Apple Pay and Google Pay. The park said that's because these methods are "faster and always secure."

If you don't have a card, the park said they will have "cash-to-card" kiosks that can transfer cash to a card with no additional fees. Those cards can be used anywhere, not just at the park, according to Kings Dominion.

There will be a list of those kiosk locations on Kings Dominion's website.

