'The Road to Hope:' Hundreds begin cycling journey from Chesapeake to Washington D.C. to honor fallen officers

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Today, bikers are embarking on a 250-mile trek to honor fallen police officers who were killed in the line of duty.

The three-day bicycle tour, called “Road to Hope,” is organized by Law Enforcement United. The nonprofit aims to commemorate those who lost their lives protecting others by spearheading fundraising efforts to support the families of fallen officers.

In addition to planning the annual Road to Hope ride, the organization helps fund and run the Officer Down Memorial Page and the COPS Kids Camp, which is a camp for kids who have lost parents in the line of duty.

John Mapes, a retired Sergeant from the Virginia Beach Sheriff's Office, works with Law Enforcement United. He says the charity-driven organization has given away over $7 million since its existence.

"It's really important to make sure that the kids are taken care of, and this is just something that's near and dear to our hearts," said Mapes.

At the Delta Hotel, News 3’s Penny Kmitt spoke with some of the hundreds of bicyclists participating in the ride. Before they began the three-day journey, many spoke about the importance of honoring fallen law enforcement officers and supporting their surviving families.

